Yakima Firefighters begin receiving COVID-19 Vaccines

YAKIMA, WA - First responders with the Yakima Fire Department (YFD) began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, January 5, 2021.
They received the Pfizer vaccination Tuesday morning at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. First responders were the first from YFD to receive the vaccine and additional first responders will continue to receive it.
“The injection didn’t hurt. It felt no different than the flu shot I get every year,” said Fire Chief Aaron Markham, one of nine from YFD to receive the vaccine today. “It is great to see YFD and the community take this important step in combating the pandemic.”