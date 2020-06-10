YAKIMA, WA- Yakima grocery stores have joined together with the City of Yakima to provide free masks throughout the community as part of its ongoing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. The City received more than 90,000 disposable masks from the Yakima Health District (YHD) and Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management.
The free masks are available at the following grocery stores in Yakima:
- Target
- Rosauers
- La Bodega YakiMex
- Walmart (both Yakima locations)
- Grocery Outlet
- Wray’s (all three Yakima locations)
- Fiesta Foods
- Fred Meyer
- Safeway (all five Yakima locations)
Some stores will be using cashiers to hand out masks while others will be handing out masks at their entry ways. Customers who would like a free mask should ask a store employee how to get one if it is not obvious where to get one when they walk into a store. It is requested that people limit the number of masks they take to 5 per person, per visit.
“It is critical that people wear masks so that the Yakima economy can get back up and running as soon as possible,” said Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler.
The City is also providing masks to Union Gospel Mission, which will distribute them to community members they assist. In addition, the City has provided masks to Sunrise Outreach Ministries, which will include them in the supplies they offer at area food banks.
Yakima is participating in the “Mask Up to Open Up” campaign. Its message is that following precautions, such as wearing masks in public, is key to reducing Yakima County’s high rate of cases and, in turn, opening more businesses and activities.