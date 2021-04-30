Yakima Health District and partners host multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics over weekend

YAKIMA, WA - Several mobile vaccine clinics are being held April 30 to May 2 throughout multiple sites in Yakima County.
All mobile clinics are free, walk-through, and open to anyone 16 and older. Registration is encouraged, but not required. To register, visit prepmod.doh.wa.gov and search for Yakima COVID-19 vaccine clinics.
Friday, April 30th
- Selah United Methodist Church (1061 Selah Loop Rd, Selah), 10:00am-2:00pm
- Planet Fitness (120 N Fair Ave, Yakima), 9:00am-1:00pm
Saturday, May 1st
- Pacific Northwest University (200 University Pkwy, Yakima), 10:00am-2:00pm
- Yakima Valley Museum (2105 Tieton Dr, Yakima), 9:00am-12:00pm
Sunday, May 2nd
- Toppenish Flea Market, (US HWY 97, Toppenish), 9:00am-3:00pm
- Yakima Cultural Center, (100 Spiel-yi Loop, Toppenish), 9:00am-3:00pm