Yakima Health District At-Home Test Kit Distribution Canceled Due to Hazardous Smoke

YAKIMA, WA- Due to hazardous levels of wildfire smoke in our community, the Yakima Health District will not be distributing at-home test kits today as previously planned.
We will continue to monitor air conditions throughout the week and provide updates as needed. Right now, everyone should take precautions against the smoke, especially infants, children, adults over the age of 65, and individuals with lung or heart disease or those with chronic health conditions and COVID-19. Inhaling harmful smoke can cause throat and sinus irritation, wheezing, coughing, shortness of breath, and can worsen some medical conditions.
Follow these steps to reduce your exposure to wildfire smoke:
- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed.
- Set your air conditioner on recirculate • Use an air cleaner with a HEPA filter
- Do not use candles, incense, fireplaces, or gas stoves
- If you have heart or lung disease, follow your healthcare provider’s advice.
Individuals needing to get tested for COVID-19 may contact their primary care provider to discuss testing options. If you do not have a provider, you can call 2-1-1 for help with obtaining a provider. Local COVID-19 testing sites can be found on the Yakima Health District’s testing site webpage as well.