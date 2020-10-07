Yakima Health District Explicitly Discourages Events Without Social Distancing and Masks

YAKIMA, WA - While we know there have been various events with large amounts of people over the weekend, and several other events being planned in the future, the Yakima Health District would like to restate that it is explicitly discouraged to attend any event, whether indoor or outdoor, where social distancing is not being maintained and masks are not being utilized.
Events that bring multiple households together can increase the spread of COVID-19 and put everyone at risk. The risk of exposure to COVID-19 is even greater when public health guidelines are not followed. Anyone who attends these events should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days after they attended the event. Should anyone develop symptoms, they should immediately seek testing from their primary care provider or a local testing site, and should isolate per Washington Department of Health Guidelines.
Residents are also reminded that only outdoor gatherings with 5 people or less outside the household are permitted in Modified Phase 1, with the exception of limited capacity religious services and drive-in movies. While events that do not follow these guidelines must be avoided, community members who plan to attend any events should keep in mind the following recommendations:
- Wear a face covering
- Keep at least six feet of distance between yourself and others outside of your household
- Wash your hands frequently
- Outdoor gatherings are considered safer than indoor gatherings
- Shorter exposure time to others is safer than longer exposure times
- Stay home if you feel unwell, or if you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days
“We must continue to keep in mind that we have only come this far by following public health recommendations. If we become more relaxed, especially attending events with opportunity for large-scale transmission, it is only a matter of time before rates will go up again, putting our schools and businesses in danger of closing again. Let’s all keep doing our part to keep our county safe and stop the spread of COVID-19.”-Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer, Yakima Health District