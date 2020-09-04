Yakima Health District offering At Home Testing Kits

YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Health District will be providing at-home, mail-in COVID-19 test kits for Yakima County residents early next week.
Distribution will take place at the Yakima Health District on 1210 Ahtanum Ridge Drive, Union Gap, WA 98903 on Tuesday September 8th and Wednesday September 9th from 2:00pm-6:00pm while supplies last.
As the teams that have helped with community-based testing sites are asked to serve other areas in the state, we urge individuals to seek testing from their primary care provider. The Yakima Health District continues to pursue additional, regularly scheduled testing options for those without access to care or when demand exceeds testing capacity at our clinics and hospitals.
The at-home kits require internet and email access to complete registration. Specimens are self-collected and must be mailed to the laboratory the same day the specimen was collected. Results will only be available via e-mail in approximately three business days. If someone tests positive for COVID-19, they should expect a call from the Washington State Department of Health to begin the case investigation process.
Anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 or is otherwise concerned about a potential exposure, should get tested for COVID-19.