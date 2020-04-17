YAKIMA VALLEY,WA-The Yakima Health District has identified that at least seventy individuals within the agriculture and fruit production industry have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county.
Health officials realized Friday the number was high because agricultural workers are essential and can not stay.
The health district has put out the following employer's recommendations for preventing continuous spreading of COVID-19:
1. Ensure at least 6 feet of physical distance, in cases where that is not possible, wear a mask
2. Ensure opportunity for frequent handwashing
3. Ensure that frequently used surfaces are sanitized often.
Additional recommendations such as encouraging workers to stay home when sick, check temperatures daily are also in place. It is not recommended for critical infrastructure businesses to shut down unless there are individuals who stay in the facility overnight.
The Yakima Health District is working with the organizations that have multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19. Staff that work at these facilities will be notified, if they have not already been notified by their employer for new guidelines.
The Yakima Health District will be providing additional education, testing and resources to organizations that have multiple confirmed cases of COVID-19.
If any organizations require assistance or additional information, they can call our Environmental Health Help Desk Line at 509-249-6508.