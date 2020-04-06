YAKIMA, WA- The Yakima Health District, Washington National Guard, Yakima Valley Emergency Management and volunteers from Pacific Northwest University will be coordinating a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Yakima.
The site is set up at the Central Washington State Fair ground and will start testing patients on April 7th.
The Yakima Health District is offering free testing due to a partnership with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Health district officials say high risk patients will be prioritized.
The criteria for testing will be for people who are experiencing the symptoms like cough, fever, sore throat and shortness of breath.
People in the high risk group include anyone working in health care, public safety, or essential workers that work in grocery stores, restaurants and shelters.
Anyone with underlying medical conditions, weakened immune system or pregnant women are also considered high risk.
The Director of Public Health Partnerships, Lilían Bravo said they can “test up to 250 individuals as of earlier this afternoon there was several slots that were already filled up for tomorrow.”
She also said “Our goal is to have all 250 slots every single day filled up.”
Anyone who needs to be tested should set up an appointment to guarantee testing. There will be on-site registration for those whole fall under the high risk category however appointments are encouraged.
The testing site is temporary and will be set up until Friday, April 10th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Washington State Fair Grounds.
To make an appointment to be testing go to the Yakima Health District website https://www.yakimacounty.us/2389/DRIVE-THRU-COVID-19-TESTING
Or call the Yakima Emergency Operation Center at 509-574-1919.