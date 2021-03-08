Yakima Health District to answer community questions and concerns in Spanish

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Health District is going to host a live Facebook event, in Spanish, to provide information about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine.
The Facebook Live event will be this Tuesday, March 9, at 6:30pm.
YHD wants provide more information and address questions or concerns about COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccine to the Spanish speaking community.
To watch, simply go their the event on Facebook: COVID-19 y La Vacuna
YHD plans to talk about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, answer questions about COVID-19 vaccine, discuss the importance of COVID-19 testing, and the effects COVID-19 has on individuals’ mental health and how individuals can seek help.
Yakima Health District, Pacific Northwest University, Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, and Comprehensive Health Care will all attend this virtual event.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Consuelo Rodriguez (Pacific Northwest University)
- Dr. Bismark Fernandez (Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital)
- Promotora de Salud (COVID-19 Es Real Valle de Yakima)
- Alan Kearns, ARNP (Comprehensive Health Care)
- Pastor Jorge Huerta