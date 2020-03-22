YAKIMA,WA-The Yakima Humane Society is closing its doors until April 26th due to the safety risks involved with COVID-19.
The society also will be hosting adoption services through special appointments only.
When you arrive for appointments you will be met at the front door by staff; then asked to take your temperature; then monitored when you enter. Anyone with a fever, cough or shortness of breath will not be allowed to enter the facility or continue with the adoption.
Children are not allowed to enter the facility. If a meet and greet is requested for a pet and a child and, as long as weather permits, a staff member will supervise outside.
To schedule an appointment, redemption or meet and greet with a specific animal, please call: 509-457-6854.
For Animal Care and Control emergencies, please call: 509-575-6038