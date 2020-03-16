YAKIMA, WA - “The Yakima Police Department will shift to taking most police reports online to limit contact that could spread the novel coronavirus,” Chief Murray said. “We are working with city officials to determine what other public services may be impacted and will communicate them to the public as they occur. We ask for the community’s patience and understanding during these uncertain times.”
YPD has developed a tiered response and we will rapidly adjust as the COVID-19 virus progresses. Our priority is the health and welfare of the community and all of our employees while continuing to provide professional police services to the community. We won’t stop providing police services, but we will limit our response to non-priority calls. A non-priority call is defined as a crime that is not in-progress and police response is unlikely to result in the immediate apprehension of an offender.
“Yakima police officers will continue to respond to in-progress calls, but we encourage the public to utilize the online and telephone reporting systems as much as possible,” Chief Murray said. “Please keep calling for assistance, we will be ready to assist. However, it may look different – like an officer calling to take a report by phone or asking you to complete an online report rather than an in person connection. Exceptional customer service will continue to be the hallmark of our response.”
These are difficult times, but we can get through this together. Our community is strong. We will rise to meet this challenge and we will come out this with a steadfast partnership.
Online Reporting 24/7: https://yakimapolice.org/coplogic/
Telephone Reporting: 509-575-6200 during regular business hours; 911 available 24/7