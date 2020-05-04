YAKIMA,WA- Public Services will open to the public by appointment only for existing and new development permits effective Wednesday, May 6, Yakima County Commissioners announced Monday.
The interim measure during the Governor’s “Stay at Home” order will offer contractors and developers the ability to submit new applications in person on a pre-scheduled day and time. Due to state and local health department social distancing orders, no walk-ins will be accepted.
County Commissioners welcomed the move to help local businesses and families get back to work.
Guidelines for appointments include:
· Only one person per appointment unless an interpreter is necessary.
· Please wear a mask.
· Maximum of two people in the elevator at a time.
· Arrive five minutes early to ensure there are no delays.
· Residential Intake Appointment will be scheduled for 1 hour each.
· Commercial Intake Appointment will be scheduled for 1.5 hours each.
· Click here for examples of residential & commercial permits.
"This is a first step in making business easier and more efficient for our customers. The Commissioners are actively working on additional ways—for example, providing online applications and online payment options —to ensure we are streamlining permitting instead of holding our customers back,"Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker (District 1).
Appointments must be scheduled in advance by calling 509-574-2300 between 8:00 am - 4:00 pm Monday through Friday.
Here are the recent guidelines for public roads and contractors:
- Existing or New Applications - If you need to submit information for an existing application, or to submit a new application, call ahead to get scheduled.
-Submit information via mail to: Yakima County Public Services, 128 N. 2nd Street, 4th Floor, Yakima, WA 98901; or via email at PsWebContacts@co.yakima.wa.us, or to our secure drop box inside the Courthouse before security.
-New Questions - General inquiries for Public Services can continue to be sent to PsWebContacts@co.yakima.wa.us or by calling (509) 574-2300.
Appointments will not be accepted for new and general questions.
-Permit Issuance - Permits that were not issued because they were "non-essential" are now ready to be issued. Please call ahead to speak with a Project Coordinator to get your permit issued, (509) 574-2300.
-Building Inspections - All inspections will continue for issued permits. To schedule an inspection please call (509) 574-2370.
-Code Enforcement Cases - Development permits due to Code Enforcement action will not be accepted at this time. We will re-evaluate our procedures within 30 days.
-Please stay in contact with your Code Enforcement Investigator for up-to-date information.
-Utility Payments - Utility payments for water and sewer services must be submitted by check or money order and submitted to the secure drop box outside the Courthouse entrance or mailed to 128 N. 2nd Street, 4th Floor, Yakima, WA 98901.
-Yakima County Roads – Open for Appointments Only County Roads personnel (i.e., Traffic, Engineering, Right-of-Way) will be available by appointment only. Please call (509) 574-2300 to schedule an appointment.
For more information call (509) 574-2300 between 8am and 4pm or drop us an email at PSWebContacts@co.yakima.wa.us.