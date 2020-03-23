YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima School District announced new operations Monday night after Gov. Inslee issued a Stay Home; Stay Healthy order.
All school grounds will be closed for a minimum of two weeks. This will include tracks, school playgrounds, open green spaces, etc.
District officials say parents can still get food distribution at normal hours at 12 sites Tuesday through Thursday (1 lunch and 1 breakfast will be distributed on each of these days).
On Friday officials said five lunches and five breakfasts will be available for pick up. Plan to bring boxes, wagons, backpacks and other means to carry this amount of food home, if necessary.
Please go online to http://www.YakimaSchools.org/COVID-19 for more details, menus, and food handling instructions for bulk distributions.
Childcare for first responders and health care providers will continue as planned with a start date of Monday, March 30th. Families must register in advance; drop-ins will not be allowed. Please encourage interested families to go online to http://www.YakimaSchools.org/COVID-19 and click on Childcare to register.
To contact us, please use our “Let’s Talk” platform located on all school and district websites.