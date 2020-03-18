YAKIMA, WA - Extended Learning Update:
Our goal is to make student academic resources available by March 23rd. We are currently working on ways to provide families with academic resources, materials, and guidance during this time of crisis. We have been meeting to determine how to balance the safety of staff with the need to retrieve and copy the necessary materials to provide for students. For the time being, this work will be optional and will not be graded. Part of this decision is based on the realization that many of our students do not have wireless access or devices.
Once we receive further guidance from the state, we will also be providing support for our 12th graders to complete graduation requirements. Our plan will also include potential communication options with teachers, to check in with students, answer questions, and provide an extra layer of comfort for students.
Per the governor’s request to work from home wherever possible, most schools and district offices have very few, if any, employees present. The best way for you to remain updated is to visit our COVID-19 Updates webpage https://www.yakimaschools.org/covid-19