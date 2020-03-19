YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima School District has changed how many locations Grab and Go food will be provided to 15 schools.

The district says food will be served at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm for youth ages 1-18 in need, and active students age 19-21 with special education services who are in need. Each sack of food will contain one lunch and one breakfast per day. Your child must be present to receive food.

Adams Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Julianna Maxwell, Principal

723 S 8th St Yakima, WA 98901

Barge-Lincoln Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Hector Mendez, Principal

219 East I St Yakima, WA 98901

Garfield Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Steve Brownlow, Principal

612 N 6th Ave Yakima, WA 98902

Hoover Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Julio Sanchez, Principal

400 W Viola Ave Yakima, WA 98902

M.L. King Jr. Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Maria Lucero, Principal

2000 S 18th St Union Gap, WA 98903

McClure Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Deb Lavis, Principal

1222 S 22nd Ave Yakima, WA 98902

McKinley Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Amanda Voorhees, Principal

621 S 13th Ave Yakima, WA 98902

Nob Hill Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Erin Thomas, Principal

801 S 34th Ave Yakima, WA 98902

Ridgeview Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

K.C. Mitchell, Principal

609 W Washington Ave Yakima, WA 98902

Robertson Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Mark Hummel, Principal

2807 W Lincoln Ave Yakima, WA 98902

Roosevelt Elementary School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Nancy Smith, Principal

120 N 16th Ave Yakima, WA 98902

Franklin Middle School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Sherry Anderson, Principal

410 S 19th Ave Yakima, WA 98902

(509) 573-2100

Washington Middle School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

William Hilton, Principal

510 South 9th Street Yakima, WA 98901

A.C. Davis High School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

Ryan McDaniel, Principal

212 S 6th Ave Yakima, WA 98902

D.D. Eisenhower High School

Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm

John Diener, Principal

611 South 44th Avenue Yakima, WA 98908

Children in need may go to any of these sites to pick up food. Again, this information is available online at www.YakimaSchools.org/COVID-19