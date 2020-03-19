YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima School District has changed how many locations Grab and Go food will be provided to 15 schools.
The district says food will be served at 10:30 am and 12:30 pm for youth ages 1-18 in need, and active students age 19-21 with special education services who are in need. Each sack of food will contain one lunch and one breakfast per day. Your child must be present to receive food.
Adams Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Julianna Maxwell, Principal
723 S 8th St Yakima, WA 98901
Barge-Lincoln Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Hector Mendez, Principal
219 East I St Yakima, WA 98901
Garfield Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Steve Brownlow, Principal
612 N 6th Ave Yakima, WA 98902
Hoover Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Julio Sanchez, Principal
400 W Viola Ave Yakima, WA 98902
M.L. King Jr. Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Maria Lucero, Principal
2000 S 18th St Union Gap, WA 98903
McClure Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Deb Lavis, Principal
1222 S 22nd Ave Yakima, WA 98902
McKinley Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Amanda Voorhees, Principal
621 S 13th Ave Yakima, WA 98902
Nob Hill Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Erin Thomas, Principal
801 S 34th Ave Yakima, WA 98902
Ridgeview Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
K.C. Mitchell, Principal
609 W Washington Ave Yakima, WA 98902
Robertson Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Mark Hummel, Principal
2807 W Lincoln Ave Yakima, WA 98902
Roosevelt Elementary School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Nancy Smith, Principal
120 N 16th Ave Yakima, WA 98902
Franklin Middle School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Sherry Anderson, Principal
410 S 19th Ave Yakima, WA 98902
(509) 573-2100
Washington Middle School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
William Hilton, Principal
510 South 9th Street Yakima, WA 98901
A.C. Davis High School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
Ryan McDaniel, Principal
212 S 6th Ave Yakima, WA 98902
D.D. Eisenhower High School
Mon-Fri 10:30 am - 12:30 pm
John Diener, Principal
611 South 44th Avenue Yakima, WA 98908
Children in need may go to any of these sites to pick up food. Again, this information is available online at www.YakimaSchools.org/COVID-19