Yakima State Fair Park testing site closed due to snowy conditions

YAKIMA, WA - To protect the safety of staff and residents, the Yakima State Fair Park community-based testing site will be closed today due to snowy conditions.
Individuals with appointments scheduled for today will be contacted by staff from the testing site. Individuals may also reschedule their appointments by visiting the testing site’s webpage.
The site will reopen at 12:00 pm tomorrow, January 28, 2021.
The testing site at the Sunnyside Community Center will remain open to the public from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm today. The site will resume normal testing hours tomorrow, January 28, 2021. Residents may schedule an appointment at www.wacovid19.org/sunnysidetesting/.
As a reminder, appointments are not required at the community-based testing sites but may reduce wait times. Testing is free and available for all residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact to someone with COVID-19. Additional testing locations are also available on the Yakima Health District’s COVID-19 Testing Site webpage.