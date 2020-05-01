YAKIMA,WA- The Yakima Symphony has canceled their season finale, which was supposed to be a Beethoven Bash, May 30th due to the extension of the Stay Home, Stay Healthy order by Gov. Inslee.
The Beethoven Bash was to commemorate Ludwig Van Beethoven's 200th birthday.
Patrons holding tickets to any canceled YSO performances this spring are asked to consider donating the funds to the symphony for future concerts.
To donate to the YSO you can send an email to byemailatinfo@ysomusic.org or leave amessage at(509)248-1414.
Those not wishing to donate their tickets may exchange them for vouchers for a future concert or may request a refund.
For more information on the upcoming YSO 50th celebration go to the YSO website.
The next fundraiser is Raise the Baton which will be held sometime in mid-June.