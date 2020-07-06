YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management in partnership with the Yakima Health District is working to ensure the distribution of free masks (face coverings) to any people within Yakima County.
The Yakima Valley Office of Emergency Management will be conducting two community drive-thru mask pick up sites:
- Thursday, July 9th, in Union Gap from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Valley Mall Parking, 2529 Main St, Union Gap, WA 98903, in the Sears parking lot on the corner of E. Valley Mall Blvd and 1st Street.
- Friday, July 10th, in Toppenish from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
- Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spil-Yi Loop, Toppenish, WA 98948.