Yakima Valley Memorial employees must be fully vaccinated by October 18

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima Valley Memorial is mandating their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination.
Yakima Valley Memorial will require all providers, employees, volunteers, students and contracted employees to be fully vaccinated by October 18. (Full vaccination is reached two weeks after the final dose.)
COVID cases are rising at the highest rate since the start of the pandemic. Yakima Valley Memorial was treating two COVID patients a day early in July, and this week we’re averaging 33. Hospitals across the state are severely strained, according to the Washington State Hospital Association. WSHA says COVID hospitalizations statewide have DOUBLED in the past two weeks, from 426 cases on July 26 to 853 cases as of August 9.
In addition to the COVID surge, Yakima Valley Memorial is seeing extremely high volumes in our Emergency Room, which treats nearly 300 patients a day. Their ER is the second-busiest in the state. Because health care facilities in the entire region are saturated, we are seeing more occasions when we must hold patients in our ER, sometimes up to 24 hours, because there is no place to transfer them for a higher level of care.
Combine that with a worsening shortage of nurses, respiratory therapists and other health care workers and we are in a crisis. This is happening in hospitals statewide, and part of the reason Governor Inslee mandated COVID-19 vaccination for all health care workers this week. Yakima Valley Memorial will follow the governor’s mandate.
"Because of the unprecedented nature of this surge and staffing challenges, Yakima Valley Memorial is also changing its visitor policy," said Yakima Valley Memorial in a statement. "We are suspending most in-person visits to our hospitalized patients. This decision was difficult and made only after careful consideration. There are exemptions, including end of life, critical care and obstetric patients."
Full COVID-19 Visitation Policy from Yakima Valley Memorial – Effective 8/12/2021
PURPOSE: For the safety of our patients and staff, and to lower their likelihood of exposure to any illness including COVID-19, YVM is limiting access to our facilities to only patients, identified and approved support persons, staff, and essential vendors. Screening will occur of all patients, support people who enter through the approved entrance.
Our visitation policies are based on information and guidelines from national, state, and local health care officials.
SCOPE: Workforce
POLICY: As a response to the current community situation with COVID-19, we are suspending most in-person visits to our hospitalized patients. The decision to suspend hospital visits was difficult and made only after careful consideration.
We encourage family members and friends to use alternative ways to interact with their loved ones, including phone calls, Face Time, Skype and other means.
We recognize there are times when having a visitor or family member present is crucial. Exemptions may be made for the following circumstances:
Non-Covid Patients who are at the end of life may have two to three visitors each day.
All patients in Critical Care status (COVID positive or not) may be allowed to have 1 visitor each day. If COVID positive, this one visitor must be the same person each day.
Covid Patients or suspected Covid patients (withdrawal of care where death is imminent) may be moved to a private room and have 2-3 visitors for extubation and visitation. (Please reference the Standard Process for Withdrawal of Life Support for COVID-19 Patients)
- Patients undergoing surgery or procedures may have one single-time visitor immediately after the procedure, prior to transfer to inpatient unit. Pediatric patients may have both parents accompany the patient.
- Patients with limited decisional capacity may have a parent or guardian present.
- Patients who have altered mental status or developmental delays (where caregiver provides safety) may have one visitor.
- Patients with disruptive behavior, where a family member is key to their care, may have one visitor.
- Obstetric patients may have one support person per day
POLICY
- NICU and Pediatrics may have one or both parents per day who must remain in the room for the duration of the visit.
- Patients in the Emergency Department can have one person to accompany the patient, except pediatric patients may have both parents.
- To ensure a safe discharge process when discharging a patient home staff make every attempt to give discharge instructions to a family member/care giver in addition to the patient themselves. If staff feel the only way to accomplish this safely is to have one family member come to the patient room they may do that and then have the visitor accompany the patient out of the building.
- If patients present for care in Wound Care or Outpatient Infusion Care and need help being transported to that department, one person may accompany the patient to the department and wait with them in the room until the procedure is over.
Please note, visitors as listed above are subject to the following guidelines and screening before entering the hospital:
- Visitors will not be allowed if they have symptoms of respiratory infection (fever, runny nose, cough, shortness of breath).
- Visitors allowed must stay in the patient’s room the entire time of the visit. Once the visitor leaves the patient room, they must leave the medical center. Visitors under the age of 16 will not be allowed except under extraordinary circumstances, and no animals other than service animals are permitted