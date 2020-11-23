Yakima's Annual Holiday Lighted Parade will be different this year

YAKIMA, WA - Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 22nd Annual Holiday Lighted Parade will be cancelled this year. But, the Sunfair Parade Association Board, will not allow COVID to ruin the holidays!
Please join the Yakima Sunfair parade Facebook Page the month of December for our Have a Novel Christmas Event! You and your families are encouraged to listen and watch your City Leaders, friends, Ms. Sunfair, and even our very own Santa; reading, singing, and crafting Holiday Cheer!
Please feel free to share your families favorite holiday tradition on their Facebook as well.