YMCA receives $10k grant to help provide services for families in need

RICHLAND, WA - The YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities has had to change the way they serve the community because of the coronavirus.
Back when the COVID-19 pandemic started, the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities immediately pivoted to provide emergency child care for essential employees and first responders.
"What we knew right away, there was a dramatic drop in the number of kids we were serving, but it was an essential program. Unfortunately the cost to deliver that program skyrocketed, because a lot of requirements we had," the executive director at the YMCA of the Greater Tri-Cities, Steve Howland said.
Howland said their board is very committed. He said they reached out to several groups to see about funding.
"And Pasco-Kennewick Rotary came through with two $5,000 grants," Howland said.
Howland said the local club gave them $5,000. Later, they received a matching grant from the rotary district for another $5,000.
"So that is helping us make sure we are able to provide scholarships for any of the families that need care during this time that might not be able to afford the program," Howland said.
Howland said many families that never needed childcare before the coronavirus are needing it now.
"So we are giving scholarships those families where we can and it is also helping with our operation expenses as well," Howland said.
Howland said he appreciates all the groups that have come out to support the "Y."
"United Way has helped us out. Tri-City Strong helped out, but the rotary grant really made a big deal, difference for us, because it was an immediate grant that helps us get those kids in and assure the parents we will be able to provide care in the long term," Howland said.
YMCA summer program is on pause. They are trying to figure out what they can do as far as day camp or it they need to continue to do some form of child care. For the latest updates on summer programs for the YMCA in the Greater Tri-Cities, you can go to their website at ymcatricities.org.