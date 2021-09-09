You can get a $50 Visa gift card with your COVID-19 vaccine at CBC this Monday

PASCO, WA - Columbia Basin College is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic where you can get a free $50 visa gift card with your shot Monday September 13th.
The free vaccination clinic begins at 10 AM for CBC employees and 11 AM fir the public at 2600 N. 20th Ave. in Pasco, building 'T'. To get there, enter at the Argent and Saraceno Way entrance and park in the 'H' building Parking lot.
Starting at 11 am, the first 100 participants at this event will be given a $50 VISA Gift Card (terms and conditions apply), courtesy of the CBC Foundation.
This clinic will be open to the general public for ages 12 and above, and will offer doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Spanish language translation services will be available.