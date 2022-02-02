COVID-19 trends across the state and locally from the Department of Health

WASHINGTON - The Washington State Department of Health says the state as a whole is starting to see COVID-19 hospitalizations drop, but in Eastern Washington, those rates are still extremely high.
"The numbers have started to level off from what we were seeing during the holidays and the early part of January," said Dr. Umair A. Shah, Secretary of Health for the Washington State Department of Health.
Right now there are blood shortages at the state level and the department of health is asking for people to donate if they can.
"We are asking Washingtonians to consider donating blood right now and really making an impact with the shortage that we have" Dr. Shah. "Blood works northwest has said that their local supply is really at an emergency level, they're asking everyone who's feeling healthy especially those who are O negative and O positive donors to please schedule a donation as quickly as they can and especially over the next several weeks."
A total of 1.4 Million home test kits have already been sent out and thousands more have been ordered from the free federal government website according to the DOH.
Some COVID numbers in Washington have been leveling out except for the east side of Washington.
"I think the biggest thing we're starting to see is some leveling off in our health care system, but it's far too early for us to say we've had success and we're out of the woods because we still are seeing increases that are really challenging in Eastern Washington," said Dr. Shah.
The DOH says the overall rate of Washington's hospitalizations has slowed down in progression because of the high case rates in our region.
"Western Washington is different than eastern Washington in both our cases and our hospitalizations," said Scott Lindquist, State Epidemiologist for Communicable Diseases, Washington State Department of Health. "When we look at these numbers, these are the state as a whole so we will likely see a lag in eastern Washington in decrease in cases and hospitalizations and it will make the overall rate in the state look like it's going down slower."
The Yakima Health Districts communication specialist Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez says the positive rates in Yakima County have been over 50%.
"I think in the past few weeks we've had similar positivity rates so it's one in two people getting tested are testing positive for COVID-19 so that's why it's so important for all of us to continue doing our part," said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, Communications Specialist for the Yakima Health District.
The health district recommends staying home if you are sick and getting vaccinated if you can.