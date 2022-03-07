Crash in front of Rite Aid causes vehicle fire and puts driver in police custody

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police Department, Kennewick Fire Department, and Benton County Sherriff's Department were on scene of a car crash that happened around 9:18am Monday, says a Kennewick PD Facebook post.
Benton County Sherriff Deputy J.P. Benitez saw a car on fire in the Rite Aid parking lot near Highway 396 and W Clearwater Avenue. Benitez pulled the non-responsive driver of the vehicle out of the car while the car was on fire. Benitez started life-saving measures on the driver who allegedly overdosed until EMS arrived.
Kennewick Police took authority over the case upon arriving on scene.
KPD Officer Jesus Contreras confirmed that the enflamed vehicle was an SUV that crashed into a trailer in the parking lot. Two passengers were in the trailer. No injuries were documented and no transports took place. However, the driver of the vehicle was arrested for suspicion of DUI and two counts of reckless driving.
Both the SUV and the trailer sustained significant damage. Kennewick Fire Department was able to put out the fire.
The driver of the SUV was first taken to a local hospital for a legal blood draw and medical clearance before being booked in Benton County Jail.
