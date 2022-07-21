KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - Data from the Washington State Uniform Crime Reporting Program of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs by Washington State is compiled into a report each year, the Crime in Washington Report.
The report includes data by county, with numbers from each agency. In Kittitas County, participating agencies included the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, the Central Washington University Police Department, the Cle Elum Police Department and the Ellensburg Police Department. They supplied numbers for how many times each crime was reported in 2020 and in 2021, and rates of change.
Additionally, statistics are given for the nature of certain crimes and monetary totals are listed for 2021. The number of arrests for each crime is also listed for 2021 only.
KITTITAS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
While three murders were reported to the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office in 2020, none were reported in 2021. Rape reports decreased 33.3%, with 6 in 2020 and 4 in 2021. There were three cases of fondling and one case of statutory rape reported each year.
Both aggravated and simple assault decreased. 18 aggravated assaults were reported in 2020, compared to 7 in 2021, a 61.1% decrease, with three arrests. There were 70 simple assault reports in 2020, with a 18.6% decrease in 2021 to 57 reports, with 19 arrests. One case of intimidation was reported each year.
Violations of no contact/protection orders increased 109.5%, from 21 in 2020 to 44 in 2021. There were eight subsequent arrests.
There was one robbery reported in 2020 and two reported in 2021. 67 burglary reports were made in 2020, and 48 in 2021, a 28.4% decrease. There were eight arrests. KCSO was called to 166 larceny-theft offenses in 2020, dropping 8.4% in 2021 to 152 reports. This led to four arrests.
Motor vehicle thefts increased 5.9%, with 34 in 2020 and 36 in 2021. There were no arson reports in 2021, compared to five the year before.
One person was arrested for destruction of property in 2021 after 125 reports were made, a 9.6% increase from 114 the year before. Four stolen property offenses were reported in 2020, but six were reported in 2021, leading to three arrests.
One case of counterfeiting/forgery was reported in 2021 only. Fraud offenses increased 100%, with 25 reports in 2020 and 50 in 2021. Same for extortion/blackmail, but with one in 2020 and two in 2021.
KCSO reported two cases of animal cruelty in 2020, compared to one the next year. One pornography report was made each year. Weapon law violations increased 40%, with 15 in 2020 and 21 in 2021.
Drug/narcotic violations decreased 76.9%, with 13 in 2020 and 3 in 2021. There were ten drug equipment violations reported in 2020, and 5 reported the next year. Half of the 2021 drug offenses were for opiates, the other half for stimulants.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 1.9%.
One adult was arrested for disorderly conduct and one for trespassing. There were 41 DUI arrests, one of which was a juvenile.
In total, KCSO reported $9 seized, $12,000 counterfeited/forged, $309,540 destroyed/damaged, $67,390 recovered and $1,108,195 stolen.
CENTRAL WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Central Washington University Police Department reported one rape and one aggravated assault in both years. Two cases of fondling were reported in 2020, but none the following year.
CWUPD reported two simple assaults in 2020, and only one in 2021. Three cases of burglary were reported in 2020, and only two in 2021.
There were 51 reported larceny-theft offenses in 2020, increasing 66.7% in 2021 with 85 reported offenses. Three people were arrested in 2021. And while there were no motor vehicle thefts reported in 2020, there were three in 2021.
Reports of destruction of property also increased, with 51 in 2020 and 76 in 2021, a 49% increase. This led to one arrest in 2021. Fraud offenses doubled, with three in 2020 and six in 2021.
Drug/narcotic violations decreased 69%, with 29 reports in 2020 and only 9 in 2021. Further, all noted drug offenses in 2021 were for marijuana only.
There was one DUI arrest and three liquor law violation arrests in 2021.
In total, CWUPD reported $6,012 were destroyed/damaged, $10,000 recovered and $87,527 stolen.
CLE ELUM POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Cle Elum Police Department reported one rape in 2020 and two in 2021. There were also two fondling reports in 2021, compared to none the year before.
The department reported five aggravated assaults in 2020, with a 40% decrease in 2021, with three reports. One person was then arrested. Simple assaults also decreased, with 31 reports in 2020 and 25 in 2021, leading to 13 arrests.
There was one case of both intimidation and kidnapping in 2020, and none of either in 2021. There was one robbery and 13 motor vehicle thefts reported each year.
However, reports of no contact/protection order violations increased 166.7%, with 6 reported in 2020 and 16 in 2021. Eight people were arrested.
Burglaries decreased 36.7%. 30 reports were made in 2020, only 19 in 2021. Larceny-theft offenses decreased slightly, with 82 reports in 2020 and 80 in 2021. Eight arrests were made.
There were 52 reports of property destruction in 2020, decreasing 28.3% to 38 in 2021. There were two stolen property reports in 2020, and only one in 2021.
While only two reports of counterfeiting/forgery were made in 2020, seven were made in 2021.
Fraud offenses stayed about the same, with 17 in 2020 and 16 in 2021. There was one report of extortion/blackmail in 2020, but none in 2021. One report of animal cruelty was made each year.
Drug/narcotic violations also decreased here, with two in 2020 and one in 2021 for opiates. There were two reported drug equipment violations in 2020, and none in 2021.
There were no pornography reports in 2020, but one in 2021. There were four weapons law violations each year.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 9.8%.
CEPD reported 11 DUI arrests and two trespassing arrests reported in 2021. In total, $516 was counterfeited/forged, $89.174 was destroyed/damaged, $109,661 was recovered and $589,192 was stolen.
ELLENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Ellensburg Police Department reported three murder calls in 2020, but none in 2021. However, no manslaughter calls were made in 2020, but six were reported in 2021. Three arrests were made.
There were ten rape reports and one kidnapping report each year. One report of sodomy was made in 2020, but none in 2021. Fondling reports decreased 27.3%, with 11 in 2020 and 8 in 2021. No statutory rape was reported in 2020, one was reported in 2021.
There were 35 aggravated assault reports in 2020, compared to 31 the next year. 20 arrests were made for aggravated assault in 2021. However, 168 simple assaults were reported in 2020, but 179 were reported in 2021, leading to 111 arrests. There were nine reports of intimidation in 2020 and seven in 2021, a 22.2% decrease.
No contact/protection order violations increased 11.3%, with 62 in 2020 and 69 in 2021, with 51 arrested. Four cases of extortion/blackmail were reported in 2020, and six were reported in 2021.
Seven robbery reports were made in 2020, and eight in 2021. Burglaries increased 5.6%, with 90 reported in 2020 and 95 in 2021. There were 25 arrests. There were 495 reported larceny-theft offenses in 2020, increasing 4% to 515 in 2021 and leading to 94 arrests.
Motor vehicle thefts increased 64%, with 25 reports in 2020 and 41 in 2021. Seven people were arrested.
One case of arson was reported in 2020 and two were reported in 2021. Destruction of property decreased 4.2%, with 337 reports made in 2020 and 323 in 2021, with 32 arrested. Stolen property offenses increased 27.8%, with 18 reports in 2020 and 23 the next year.
Counterfeiting/forgery cases decreased 39.3%, with 28 in 2020 and 17 in 2021. 101 fraud offenses were reported in 2020, decreasing 26.7% in 2021 to 74. Three reports of embezzlement were made each year.
No animal cruelty reports were made in 2020, two were made in 2021. There were four pornography reports in 2020, and only one in 2021. In 2020, there were two prostitution offenses, but there were none the next year. Weapons law violations increased 35.7%, with 28 in 2020 and 38 in 2021, leading to 14 arrests.
Drug/narcotic violations decreased for EPD as well, with 96% in 2020 and 46 reported in 2021, a 53.5% change. 26 drug equipment violations were reported in 2020, compared to 20 the following year. The majority of drug offenses were for stimulants, accounting for 45%. Marijuana accounted for 21%, and heroin 15%.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 2.7%.
Two adults were arrested for bad checks. There were 20 disorderly conduct arrests, four of which were juveniles. There were 36 DUI arrests and 28 liquor law violation arrests, 12 of which were juveniles. 46 adults and two juveniles were arrests for trespassing.
In total, EPD reported $439 seized, $230 burned, $18,843 counterfeited/forged, $222,856 destroyed/damaged, $325,535 recovered and $1,106,483 stolen.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. -
Data from the Washington State Uniform Crime Reporting Program of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs by Washington State is compiled into a report each year, the Crime in Washington Report.
The report includes data by county, with numbers from each agency. In Walla Walla County, participating agencies included the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office, the College Place Police Department and the Walla Walla Police Department. They supplied numbers for how many times each crime was reported in 2020 and in 2021, and rates of change.
Additionally, statistics are given for the nature of certain crimes and monetary totals are listed for 2021. The number of arrests for each crime is also listed for 2021 only.
WALLA WALLA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office reported one murder in 2020, but none in 2021. There were five reports of rape in 2020, and three in 2021. Fondling decreased 58.3%, with 12 in 2020 and 5 in 2021.
There were 35 aggravated assault reports in 2020, increasing 14.3% to 40 in 2021, leading to 20 arrests. Conversely, simple assault decreased 10%, with 70 in 2020 and 63 in 2021. 19 were arrested.
WWCSO reported 15 intimidation cases in 2020 and 13 in 2021. Five kidnapping reports were made in 2020, compared to two the next year. There was no statutory rape reported in 2020, but one in 2021.
No contact/protection order violations decreased 5.1%, with 39 in 2020 and 37 in 2021. There were 16 subsequent arrests in 2021.
Robberies doubled, with two in 2020 and four in 2021. However, there were 115 burglaries reported in 2020, decreasing 26.1% in 2021 to 85 reports, and 13 arrests. Larceny-theft offenses also decreased, dropping from 307 in 2020 to 237 in 2021, a 22.8% change. There were ten arrests.
Motor vehicle thefts also decreased for WWCSO, with 51 in 2020 and 33 in 2021, a 35.5% difference.
Two reports of arson were made in 2020, but only one in 2021. There were 153 reports of property destruction in 2020, decreasing 18.3% to 125 in 2021, leading to eight arrests. In 2020, there were 22 reports of stolen property offenses, and there were 21 the following year. 11 people were arrested.
Counterfeiting/forgery increased 166.7%, jumping from three cases in 2020 to eight in 2021. Fraud decreased 33.9%, with 59 reports in 2020 and 39 in 2021.
Animal cruelty reports increased 400%, with only one report in 2020 compared to five in 2021. One pornography report was made each year. There were eight weapon law violations reported in 2020 and seven in 2021.
Drug/narcotic violations dropped 62.5%, with 24 in 2020 and only nine in 2021. There were 18 drug equipment violations in 2020 and only seven the next year. Drug offenses in 2021 were primarily regarding stimulants, making up 40% of offenses. Marijuana was second at 20%.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime fell 21%.
One adult was arrested for bad checks. 23 DUI arrests were made, including one juvenile. Six people, including one juvenile were arrested for trespassing.
In total, WWCSO reported $26 seized, $2 burned, $16,202 counterfeited/forged, $70,018 destroyed/damaged, $119,276 recovered and $1,166,423 stolen.
COLLEGE PLACE POLICE DEPARTMENT
The College Place Police Department was called to two rape reports in 2020, but none in 2021. There were no sodomy cases in 2020, but one in 2021. There were no fondling cases in 2020, but three reports were made in 2021.
Aggravated assault rose 80%, from five reports in 2020 to nine in 2021. Six people were arrested. Simple assault also increased, with 24 reports in 2020 and 39 in 2021, a 62.5% change. This led to 20 arrests in 2021. Four reports of intimidation were made in 2020, three in 2021.
While there were no kidnapping reports in 2020, there were two in 2021. There were 14 no contact/protection order violations in both 2020 and 2021.
There was one robbery reported each year. But burglaries rose 50%, with 20 reported in 2020 and 30 in 2021. There were 13 arrests. CPPD reported 183 larceny-theft offenses in 2020 and 172 in 2021, a 6% decrease. There were 101 arrests in 2021.
There were eight motor vehicle thefts in 2020, increasing 50% to 12 in 2021. Stolen property offenses decreased 50%, with eight reports in 2020 and four in 2021.
One arson case was reported in 2021, none the year before. Destruction of property increased 37.5%, with 16 in 2020 and 22 in 2021. Five arrests were made.
There were nine reports of fraud offenses in 2020 and eight in 2021. In 2020, there was one report of extortion/blackmail, but none the next year.
Drug/narcotic violations fell 45.5%, from 11 reports in 2020 to six in 2021. Compared to eight drug equipment violations in 2020, there was only one in 2021. Half of the 2021 drug offenses were for marijuana.
There were ten weapon law violations reported in 2020 and seven in 2021.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime rose 2.4%.
In 2021, 11 adults were arrested for DUI offenses, and 12 for trespassing.
In total, CPPD reported $2 seized, $3,000 burned, $25 counterfeited/forged, $39,848 destroyed/damaged, $62,642 recovered and $222,016 stolen.
WALLA WALLA POLICE DEPARTMENT
While there no murders reported in 2020, one was reported in 2021. Rape increased 53.8%, from 13 reports in 2020 to 20 in 2021. One person was arrested.
Sodomy decreased 60%, with ten reports in 2020 and four in 2021. Fondling also decreased, from 21 reports in 2020 to eight in 2021, a 61.9% change. There were five arrests.
There were 56 aggravated assault reports in 2020, increasing 14.3% to 64 reports in 2021, leading to 33 arrests. Simple assault decreased 11.7%, with 154 reports in 2020 and 136 in 2021. There were 76 arrests. Intimidation decreased 33.3%, from 60 cases in 2020 to 40 in 2021 and 11 arrests.
There were 13 reported kidnappings each year. Three people were arrested in 2021. While there were no incest reports in 2020, there were two the next year.
Violations of no contact/protection orders stayed about the same, with 111 in 2020 and 109 in 2021. There was exactly the same number of motor vehicle thefts both years, with 52 reports.
Robberies decreased 27.3%, with 11 reports in 2020 and eight in 2021. Burglaries also decreased, with 133 reports in 2020 and 93 in 2021, a 30.1% change. There were 24 subsequent arrests. Even larceny-theft offenses fell, dropping 13.8% from 618 reports in 2020 to 533 in 2021.
There were seven arson reports in 2020 and six in 2021. Property destruction fell 7.1%, from 309 reports in 2020 to 287 in 2021. There were 27 subsequent arrests. Stolen property offenses fell 15%, from 40 in 2020 to 34 in 2021. 16 were arrested.
Half as many counterfeiting/forgery reports were made in 2021 than the year before, with 18 reports. Fraud offenses also decreased, from 126 reports in 2020 to 85 in 2021, a 32.5% change. Two embezzlement cases were reported in 2020, but only one in 2021. Extortion/blackmail also fell, from six reports in 2020 to two the next year.
Animal cruelty reports also dropped by 50%, from four in 2020 to two in 2021. Ten pornography reports were made each year. Two prostitution offenses were reported in 2020, and none in 2021. Weapon law violations fell 38.5%, from 39 reports to 24.
Drug/narcotic violations fell from 166 in 2020 to 76 in 2021, a 54.2% difference. There were 148 drug equipment violations reported in 2020, compared to only 58 the next year, a 60.8% change. The majority of 2021 drug offenses were regarding stimulants, accounting for 48%. Depressants were second at 26%.
Considering the rate of change for each crime, overall crime dropped 21.5%.
Five adults were arrested for disorderly conduct in 2021, and 23 for DUI offenses. There was one arrest each for family offenses and peeping Tom offenses. Two adults were arrested for liquor law violations and 54 for trespassing.
In total, WWPD reported $69,737 seized, $26,003 burned, $7,948 counterfeited/forged, $331,091 destroyed/damaged, $242,954 recovered and $981,332 stolen.
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.-
The Benton County Sheriff's office reported two murders in 2021, up from one the year before. Meanwhile, simple assault cases were down 21% from 343 cases is 2020 to 270 in 2021.
Violation of no contact/protection orders dropped 22% and robbery cases dipped 20%.
Burglary cases fell from 201-101 cases, a 50% decrease. Drug and narcotic offenses also fell by 55%. There were 68 DUI's in the county.
KENNEWICK POLICE DEPARTMENT
Kennewick Police reported a 500% increase in murder cases from 2020 to 2021, with cases climbing from 1 to 6.
Aggravated assault rose by 32% in the city, from 141 cases to 187. Simple assault cases increased by 19%.
Robbery was up 36% from 47-64 cases. There were 149 total DUI's for the year.
Overall crime was down 4.2% for the year.
PROSSER POLICE DEPARTMENT
Prosser Police reported no murders in 2021, although simple assault did increase 21% from 6 cases to 17.
RICHLAND POLICE DEPARTMENT
Richland Police dealt with one murder case in 2021, down from three the year before, a 66% drop.
Incidents of rape rose 200% from one to three. Robbery was also up 20%.
Burglaries rose 16.8% in 2021 and vehicle theft rose 61% from 73-118.
Overall crime in Richland decreased 8.3% from 2020 to 2021.
WEST RICHLAND
Overall crime was down 29% between 2020 and 2021.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WASH.-
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office reported a 54% decrease in assault from 2020-2021, however, violation of no contact orders rose 16.7%
Burglaries rose 12.8% and vehicle thefts rose by 21% from 19-23. There were 69 DUI's.
Overall, total crime was down 19.8%.
PASCO
Pasco Police reported a 33% increase in murder cases from 2020-2021, from 3 to 4. Assaults also rose substantially, up 53% from 107-164.
Robberies dropped 27% from 62 cases to 45.
Overall crime in Pasco was down 3.3% from 2020-2021.
CONNELL
Connell Police reported no murders from 2020-2021 and assaults fell 66% from three to one. However, burglaries rose by 80% from five to nine.
Total crime was down 26%
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.-
The Yakima Sheriff's Office reported an 88% decrease in murders, with cases dropping from nine to one.
Assaults fell 13% from 448 cases to 386. Robbery also fell to 13 cases, down from 29 the year before, a 55% decrease.
Burglaries dropped by 12% and vehicle theft fell by 11% Overall crime in Yakima County was down 22% from 2020-2021.
YAKIMA
Yakima Police investigated one more murder in 2021 than they did in 2022 and cases of rape were up 28%
Cases of kidnapping were up 26%, while incidents of robbery dropped by 29%. Drug violation fell steeply from 238-112, a 52% decrease.
Overall crime in Yakima was down 8.8%
UNION GAP
Assault cases were up 10.5% in Union Gap, but robbery cases fell by 62%.
Burglaries rose by 24% and vehicle thefts by 9%. Drug violations were down by 78%.
TOPPENISH
Toppenish Police reported a 50% decrease in murders from 2020-2021, falling from two cases to one.
Assault cases fell by 29% while violations of no contact orders rose 28% Robberies rose 30%.
