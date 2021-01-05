15-year-old Girl from Yakima located and suspect arrested

YAKIMA, WA - With assistance provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), other law enforcement agencies, and through information provided by the public in response to an Amber Alert, 15-year-old Angeles Revueleta-Buenrostro, who was reported missing from her Yakima home Monday morning, was located outside Wells, Nevada at about 10:00 pm Monday.
Revueleta-Buenrostro was located during a traffic stop on a highway near Wells, Nevada. The driver of the vehicle she was in, 34-year-old Eric Landeros, was arrested and charged with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Landeros is being held in the Elko County Jail in Elko, Nevada on a $250,000 bond.
Police are also looking for 36-year-old Daniel Ovante, who is suspected of having arranged for Revueleta-Buenrostro to be taken from Yakima to Phoenix, Arizona. In October 2020, Revueleta-Buenrostro was found in Phoenix with Ovante after she had reportedly run away from her home in Yakima.
Ovante is currently believed to be in Mexico.
“Because of the help from the FBI, local police, specifically the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the public, Revueleta-Buenrostro was able to be found quickly,” said Yakima Communications & Public Affairs Director Randy Beehler. “At last report, she was in Elko, Nevada waiting for her family to pick her up and bring her back to Yakima.”