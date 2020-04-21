KENNEWICK,WA- A 3-year-old girl is recovering at Trios Health after a car crash at the intersection of SR 397 and E. 25th Ave. Tuesday evening.
Washington State Patrol responded to a two vehicle crash involving four people.
Troopers said 39-year-old Michele Rodriguez of Kennewick was driving southbound of SR 397 when 33-year-old Shamae Orosco with two passengers, including a three year old, was stopped at the intersection to turn left onto E. 25th Ave. and was hit by Rodriguez.
Troopers said Rodriguez was not paying attention when she hit the vehicle.
Rodriguez was not injured; neither were Orosco or the person in the passenger seat. The only injury was the 3-year-old girl.
Troopers charged Rodriguez with negligent driving and distracted driving.
All four people did have there seatbelts on according to crash records.
The intersection was closed, but is now back open.
Troopers have not released the condition of the 3-year-old at this time.