YAKIMA, WA- An Oak Harbor woman died after going in and out of traffic in Yakima Tuesday evening.
Yakima Police said 33 year old Tiffany Eubanks was seen causing a danger to herself as well as drivers on the 100 block of East Yakima Ave.
Police said she would not receive help until she was arrested for safety reasons and transported to Virginia Mason Memorial for mental health assistance.
After getting assistance Eubanks was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:26 a.m. Wednesday
Yakima Police officials said Eubanks did have a serious medical episode in the back of the police car on the way to the hospital, therefore a Special Investigations Unit will conduct an independent investigation into how the officers responded.
Yakima Police Chief Murray also requested that the YPD Professional Standards Office initiate an internal investigation to determine whether the officers’ actions were in accordance with YPD policies.