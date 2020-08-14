ELLENSBURG, WA - On Sunday August 9, 25 year old Daeshawn Thomas of Ellensburg and Yakima was arrested as the result of an ongoing investigation by the Major Crimes Unit of the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas was arrested on four counts of Rape of a Child in the Third Degree, Extortion, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Depictions of a Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct, and Communicating with a Minor for Immoral Purposes. Thomas also had an arrest warrant from the State Department of Corrections when he was apprehended.
Sheriff's Office Detectives believe that Thomas has victimized more children and adolescents in our area than we yet know about. If you or your children had contact with Daeshawn Thomas or believe you have information about someone he may have victimized, please contact the Sheriff's Office at 509-925-7525.