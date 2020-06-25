WEST RICHLAND, WA- A man shot 6 rounds into his girlfriend's car on the 600 block of S. 45th Street and Everett Ave. in West Richland Thursday night. Police are in a standoff with the man as he barricaded himself in a residence.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies said a call came in before 10 p.m. of possible gunshots in the neighborhood off of Bombing Ranger Road.
Police do not believe the girlfriend was injured at this time.
Police have set up a perimeter around the residence, and are trying to contact the man who they say is armed.
Police are still trying to contact both the girlfriend and the man at this time.
This is a developing story.