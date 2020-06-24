CONNELL, WA- The Coyote Ridge Correction Center Medium Security Complex sees its second death related to COVID-19 this month. The first death was a middle-aged man that was transported to the complex after crimes from western Washington.
Department of Corrections officials released Tuesday that 72-year-old William Bryant died Monday, June 22nd in the evening hours after receiving treatment for the virus on June 13th.
Bryant was transported to a local medical facility for those treatments prior to his death.
A Corrections spokesperson said Bryant was serving a 68-month sentence for first-degree child molestation out of Grays Harbor County. His earliest release date was April 14, 2022.
Coyote Ridge Corrections Center (CRCC) began COVID-19 testing of employees at the Medium Security Complex (MSC) and Minimum Security Unit (MSU) as well as the incarcerated population at MSC today, Wednesday, June 24, 2020. The facility is working in partnership with the Benton-Franklin Health District, Washington Department of Health and the Washington National Guard to conduct the testing. Washington Department of Health and National Guard employees are providing assistance with the testing of the CRCC employees and incarcerated individuals, similar to the testing efforts in surrounding communities.
The facility currently has:
·43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among staff, including 4 in Correctional Worker Core training, and 110 confirmed cases among its incarcerated population as of June 24, 2020;
· 23 individuals in isolation, meaning the individuals have symptoms and are separated from healthy people, as of June 23, 2020; and
·1,852 individuals on quarantine as of June 23, 2020, meaning they were exposed but do not have symptoms and are separated from healthy people.
This is a developing story.