KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police have found a dead body near the train tracks off of West Canal Dr. across from Columbia Park.
Sergeant David Blosser said there was a call earlier Friday evening of a witness saying a person was laying near the tracks in an irrigation canal and not moving.
When police arrived on scene they found a woman dead in the canal.
Police and Kennewick Detectives are still on scene and do not know the time of death or the cause for death. Police said they will not release her name at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police urge you to call Kennewick Police if you have nay information about the death.
This is a developing story.