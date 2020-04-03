KENNEWICK,WA- Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a domestic dispute that turned into a apparent suicide stand-off late Friday night near the 4000 block of N. Volland and W. Imnaha in Kennewick.
Kennewick Police said the call came in around 9:45 p.m. when family members called about a family member with a gun.
KPD said the family exited the house before police arrived for safety.
Neighbors reported the sound of gunshots moments after the family left the home.
When police arrived on scene SWAT and Pasco Police were called out for assistance for a possible stand-off with a man inside the house.
Police tried to make contact with the 40 year-old man before entering the home. After over an hour and half stand-off police entered the home to find the man dead of a gunshot wounds due to an apparent suicide.
Police have not released the identity of the man.
This is a developing story.