KITTITAS COUNTY, WA- Kittitas County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Ellensburg man on Saturday in connection to an alleged child assault and attempted kidnapping.
According to the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested Daniel J Kraft of Ellensburg during a traffic stop. Investigators say Kraft allegedly grabbed a nine year-old child by the arm Thursday afternoon near Cle Elum-Roslyn Elementary School.
Parents of the nine year-old student called 9-1-1 to report a man had grabbed their child by the arm as the child was walking away from school. The child told deputies he punched, pulled free and ran away from the man.
This is an ongoing investigation and the Sheriff’s Office would appreciate any information on Kraft’s known whereabouts on Thursday or about anyone else who may be involved in the matter.