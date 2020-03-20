YAKIMA, WA - On February 27,2020, Francisco Gabriel Madrigal pled guilty to two counts of second degree assault with a firearm enhancement, one count of second degree assault, one count of third degree assault with a firearm enhancement, one count of third degree assault, and one count of first degree robbery with a firearm enhancement for his role in the crimes that occurred on the night of October 8,2017. Additionally, he plead guilty to one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of second degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement for his actions on the night of September 24,2018 while out on bail.
On February 28,2020, J. Jesus Chavez-Sanchez pled guilty to three counts of second degree assault with a deadly weapon enhancement, one count of second degree assault, one count of robbery in the first degree with a firearm enhancement for his role in crimes that occurred on the night of October 8,2017.
Additionally, he plead guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm in the second degree with a gang enhancement and one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana for his actions on the night of November 13,2017 while out on bail.
On the night of October 8, 2017, Madrigal and Chavez-Sanchez robbed Tacos El Rey, after they had closed for the night. The employees were busy counting the tills and cleaning the restaurant when the two entered the restaurant armed with handguns. They held the employees at gunpoint, stealing their cell phones, wallets, and the till money. Two of the employees were pistol-whipped. Madrigal and Chavez-Sanchez were apprehended by Yakima Police Officers as they were fleeing from restaurant. On the night of November 13,2017, Chavez-Sanchez was at the Toppenish Gas Station. Chavez-Sanchez, a documented Norteno gang member, got into an altercation with a documented Florencia-l3 gang member. Gunfire was exchanged. After a search of the pickup involved, law enforcement located several firearms, including an AK-41 style-rifle. They also located a little over 286 grams of marijuana and two digital scales.
On the night of September 24,2018, Madrigal and several other males supplied two juvenile females with drugs and alcohol at his home. During the course of the evening, one of the juvenile females was assaulted by several the males present. A firearm was also present. During the investigation, it was determined that all identified males present were documented Norteno gang members. Today, these men were sentenced based upon the sentencing guidelines, as part of a global resolution. Francisco Gabriel Madrigal was sentenced to a total of 318 months. And J. Jesus Chavez Sanchez was sentenced to a total of 228 months.