Free Human Trafficking Awareness Webinar

WALLA WALLA, WA - The Walla Walla Police Department is hosting a free webinar discussing human trafficking in our communities.
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers use force, fraud or coercion to control victims for the purpose of engaging in commercial sex acts or labor services against their will. Labor trafficking has been found in diverse labor settings, including domestic work, small businesses, large farms and factories. Sex trafficking has been found in a wide variety of venues within the sex industry, including residential brothels, escort services, fake massage businesses, strip clubs and street prostitution.
This webinar will cover the following:
- Develop an understanding of labor and sex trafficking, laws, and individuals impacted.
- Identify the common industries of labor trafficking
- Recognize the diverse populations affected by labor and sex trafficking
- Understand the importance of a strength-based approach that aims to meet the self-determined needs of individuals.
Register at https://bit.ly/30PHjoU
Speaker -
Stephanie Pratt - Office of Crime Victim Advocacy
Program Manager, Victims of Crime Program
Washington State Department of Commerce
The purpose of the Crime Victim Service Center program is to support the provision of services to victims of crime, such as assault, robbery, child abuse, vehicular assault, vehicular homicide, property crime, and survivors of homicide in Washington State.
- Respond to the emotional and physical needs of crime victims.
- Assist primary and secondary victims of crime to stabilize their lives after a victimization.
- Assist victims to understand and participate in the criminal justice system.
- Provide victims of crime with a measure of immediate safety and security.