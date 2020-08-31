Friday evening drive by shooting in Prosser

PROSSER, Wash. - A Prosser resident's home, who displayed Thin Blue Line Flag, had been struck numerous times by gunfire Friday evening.
August 28, 2020, just before 10 pm, Officers responded to a call of shots fired at the 1400 block of Prosser Avenue.
Upon arrival, Officers found a residence had been struck numerous times by gunfire. The residence had a prominently displayed Thin Blue Line Flag and the victims believe it may be related.
There were no injuries reported from the incident and there is no known gang activity at the residence.
Prosser PD has one-two persons of interest under investigation for the shooting.