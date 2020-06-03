WALLA WALLA, WA- Since June 2nd, Walla Walla Police have identified 12 dead birds after multiple break-ins at Pioneer Park and are putting out a reward to catch the suspects.
The "Friends of the Aviary" are getting donations for the $1,000 reward.
City of Walla Walla Parks and Recreation reported yesterday that over the last 10 days there has been multiple areas of the Aviary where the net was cut and broken into.
They have found that 12 birds have also been killed.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Walla Walla Police Department dispatch at (509) 527-1960