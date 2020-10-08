Hermiston Man Arrested on Sex Crimes

PENDLETON, OR - On October 6th at approximately 11:00pm Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested 58 year old Jose Olivarez Fernandez of Hermiston on the charges of Sex Abuse I, Sodomy I, Unlawful Sexual Penetration I, Using Child in Display of Sexually Explicit Conduct and additional charges.
The investigation began on September 28th, when the Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspected sexual abuse. On October 6th, investigating officers executed a search warrant of Fernandez’s residence, which led to his arrest. Jose Olivarez Fernandez was arranged on the charges yesterday morning in the Umatilla County Circuit Court and is currently in custody at the Umatilla County Jail. The case is still under investigation.