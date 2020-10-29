Home security camera catches Finley man in voyeurism crime

KENNEWICK, WA - On October 5, 2020 at about 2:00 am, officers responded to the 1900 block of S. Rainier St. for the report of prowler who had unscrewed lightbulbs on the property.
The victims in this case had an active security camera system and supplied video of the incident, which showed the male suspect allegedly masturbating while at a window of the residence.
This case was assigned to our criminal investigations division who were able to use the video and help from community members it identify the suspect as 48-year-old James Schneider Sr. A warrant was issued for Schneider and on October 28, 2020, investigators were able to locate Schneider and take him into custody with the help of our partners at the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force. Schneider was booked into Benton County Jail for two counts of Voyeurism.
The fact that Schneider went to great lengths to unscrew lightbulbs prior to allegedly committing these crimes is a good reminder that criminals try to conduct their activities in the dark. For that reason, we should all remember to have the exterior of our homes well lit when possible.
If someone has information that about this incident please call the Kennewick Police Department's non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and refer to the case number 20-4002.