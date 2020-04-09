BROWNSTOWN,WA- Two dead women were found on the side of the road at the 11000 block of Branch Rd. near Brownstown on the Yakama Nation reservation.
Yakama Nation Tribal Police arrived around 4:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon that was originally a call for one dead body found. They found another one. The identity of both women are not known at this time.
The Yakima Sheriff's Office was then contacted for assistance. Detectives arrived to investigate the scene.
Yakima Deputies have not confirmed a suspect has been arrested in connection to the deaths at this time.
This is a developing story and the investigation continues.