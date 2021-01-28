Human remains found in an abandoned vehicle in Othello, suspects unknown at this time

OTHELLO, WA - Thursday morning, Adams County Sheriff Deputies found deceased bodies in an abandoned vehicle near the Edison Tracks in Othello Washington.
Deputies resounded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle with blood on the hood in the 2200 block of Charla Rd. at approximately 6:30 AM.
When Deputies arrived, they discovered a deceased subject in the vehicle. The scene was immediately secured and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab Response Team came to assist in the evidence collection.
WSP Crime Lab Team then located the possible remains of other deceased subjects in the vehicles trunk.
At the time the victims have not been positively identified due to the extent of the bodies condition.
"Investigations like these are very tasking and delicate," said Sheriff Dale Wagner from the Adams County Sheriff's Office. "At this time we're unable to positively identify the victims or suspects. once properly identified, family will be notified."
If you have any information that would help this investigation, please contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at 509-659-1122. You will remain anonymous.