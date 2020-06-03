WALLA WALLA, WA- The US Army Corps of Engineers continues to keep Illia Dunes closed due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Garfield County Health Officials and sheriff’s department decided Wednesday that visitor safety is a priority and do not have enough guidelines to keep guests safe.
Visitors to other Corps recreational facilities should maintain proper social distancing practices, by staying at least six feet away from other people and by planning ahead to make sure they aren’t attending a site that is already busy and crowded with people.
Updates to the status of Illia Dunes and other recreational facilities will be posted both on Facebook and on the Walla Walla District Website under each of the dams listed at https://www.nww.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/.