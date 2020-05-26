UPDATE 5/26: Benton County Sheriff's Office Deputies were unable to arrest or locate 34-year-old Martin Fuentes for burglary charges and resisting police.
Law enforcement from Prosser to Grandview and Washington State Patrol helped assist in the 2 hour investigation.
No one was injured or is any danger at this time.
___________________________________________________________
PROSSER,WA- A K-9 Unit was deployed to find a wanted burglary suspect Monday afternoon.
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies are in the area of Wilgus and Kingtull Roads in Prosser investigating the orchards for the suspect who drove to the area and ran from the police.
We have reached out to the BCSO on more details.
This is a developing story.