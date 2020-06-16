KENNEWICK, WA - Detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance in the case of seven cat killings.
The latest body discovered Monday night in the area of 10th Avenue and South Reed Street in Kennewick. The bodies have been found intermittently over the last three weeks in these locations:
- 900 block N. Kellogg Street
- 900 block S. Auburn Street
- 4000 block S. Anderson Street
- 1000 block N. Pittsburgh Street
- 1100 West Park Hills Drive
- 10th and South Reed
- 17th and South Kellogg
If neighbors in these areas have surveillance photos and/or videos of anything suspicious they are asked to turn it into police. KPD says that could be anything from someone chasing cats to possible traps set up that could be in use to catch the cats.
Kennewick Police tell us in each case it appears the cats had been killed elsewhere and then left where they were found.
NBC Right Now has reached out to Pasco Police and Richland Police departments who report that they have not had any activity in their neighborhoods.
The owner of Just Joel's restaurant has put up a $4,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.