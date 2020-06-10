KENNEWICK, WA - Detectives are looking for witnesses and surveillance in the case of five cat killings.
The latest body discovered early Tuesday morning on the 900 block of North Kellogg Street. The bodies have been found intermittently over the last two weeks in these locations:
- 900 block N. Kellogg Street
- 900 block S. Auburn Street
- 4000 block S. Anderson Street
- 1000 block N. Pittsburgh Street
- 1100 W. Parkhill Drive
If neighbors in these areas have surveillance photos and/or videos of anything suspicious they are asked to turn it into police. KPD says that could be anything from someone chasing cats to possible traps set up that could be in use to catch the cats.
Kennewick Police tell us in each case it appears the cats had been killed elsewhere and then left where they were found.
The owner of Just Joel's restaurant has put up a $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.