KENNEWICK,WA- A man arrested Monday after multiple robbery attempts and warrants.
Kennewick Police said 28-year-old Alexander Tanner was seen robbing a store near Kennewick Ave. and Highway 395, but when officers stopped him to question the robbery he took off an foot down 4th Ave.
Local detectives said Tanner was resisting police in which an officer used a taser to help arrest him.
Tanner was not injured; neither were any police officers.
Tanner was booked into the Benton County Jail charged with stealing a motor vehicle and possession of meth.
Police said he has been wanted in the county for other robberies, a DUI, driving with a suspended license and resisting police.
The charge of obstructing or resisting an officer will be handed of to the prosecutor's office.