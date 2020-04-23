KENNEWICK,WA- A Kennewick man was arrested Thursday for child molestation of two juvenile girls.
Kennewick Police said 33-year-old Luis Morales-Hernandez was reported on April 10th from a girl that was inappropriately touched by him.
The girl told police she knew Hernandez, but was not related to him.
The Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation that led them to another victim.
Police used forensic evidence and interviews to connect Hernandez to the child molestation tips.
The two victims were interviewed by special interviewers from Kids Haven. They are in no danger and are getting proper care according to police.
Hernandez is now in the Benton County Jail.