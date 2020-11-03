KENNEWICK, WA - Monday officers recovered a stolen vehicle in Kennewick. Upon review of video officers observed a second stolen vehicle, a green Ford pickup, arrive to transport the suspects from the recovered stolen vehicle.
Officers were then on the lookout for the green Ford pickup.
Tuesday morning officers were at Motel 6 in Kennewick investigating a disturbance. By happenstance, the stolen green Ford pickup from the previous day arrived at the motel. Officers began giving the male suspect driver commands, which he refused to follow. The male then intentionally drove the stolen pickup at two Kennewick Officers who were on foot in the parking lot. Luckily, the officers were able to create some distance and the driver turned away at the last minute.
Arriving Officers Contreras and Harris began pursuing the male who fled in the stolen vehicle. Benton County Sheriff's Office began assisting with the pursuit. The pursuit was terminated in the area of Canal Drive and Edison Street due to the safety threat to the public.
A Benton County Deputy then located the vehicle in the Mall parking lot. The male struck a parking island in the parking lot of Banner Bank and immobilized the vehicle. The male then fled on foot but was quickly arrested.
Despite being in custody, the male refused to identify himself. Through investigation, the male was identified as 27-year-old Dominic Woodward of Kennewick. Woodward was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.
Officers also learned during the pursuit Woodward threw a gun from the vehicle, which was recovered. Woodward had one of the bullets for the gun in his pocket. Woodward is not eligible to possess firearms and had been convicted in the past for unlawfully having a firearm.
Woodward was booked at the Benton County Jail for:
- Attempting to elude a police vehicle
- Two counts of assault 3rd degree
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
- Unlawful possession of a controlled substance
- Unlawful possession of a firearm
Woodward is believed to have been involved in other crimes in the area, which KPD are continuing to investigate.