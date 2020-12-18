Kennewick PD searching for wanted man and woman from December kidnapping case

KENNEWICK, WA - On December 1, 2020, officers responded to a reported kidnapping and assault.
Upon contact with the 36-year-old female victim, it was reported that she had gone to 119 N Volland St, Kennewick, WA, a suspected drug location, to purchase narcotics.
Once inside she was allegedly detained and held against her will while being assaulted and robbed. The victim was later released and was treated at an area hospital for minor injuries.
The initial report was forwarded to the Criminal Investigations Division who identified Sergio Delgado and Kristin Link as the suspects and developed probable cause for their arrest. Arrest warrants have since been issued for their arrest.
This morning detectives identified a location at 332 N. Fillmore St. where Delgado and Link were believed to be staying. After a search warrant for the residence was obtained, the Tri-Cities Regional SWAT team executed the warrant and located 34-year-old Cameron Smith who was wanted on an unrelated charge of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. Smith was arrested without incident and booked into Benton County Jail.
Unfortunately, Delgado and Link were not at the location and are still wanted. If anyone knows where they can be found, please call us at 628-0333